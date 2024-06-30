RailCats Drop Dramatic Contest in Extras

(Gary, IN) It was Bark in the Park day at the US Steel Yard as the Gary SouthShore RailCats looked to salvage a win and not get swept by the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The 'Cats gave the ball to Tai Tiedemann, and the Goldeyes leaned on Colton Eastman on the chilly, breezy Sunday.

The Goldeyes struck first in the top of the 1st inning as Dayson Croes hit an RBI single to bring home Max Murphy. They then got their second run in the 4th when Jake McMurray led things off with a roped triple and was brought home by Cadyn Schwabe's sacrifice fly. The Goldeyes wouldn't score again until the top of the 8th when Jake McMurray hit an RBI double to bring home Dayson Croes.

As for the 'Cats, Jackson Valera walked home Gio Diaz in the 1st inning to get their first run of the day. After that, Valera broke the 1-1 tie with another RBI, this time in the form of a single that brought home Francisco Del Valle. The 'Cats went into the bottom of the 9th down 1 run, and a huge opposite field single from Gio Diaz brought home Jose Contreras to force extras.

The Goldeyes were technicians in the top of the 10th, bunting with Roby Enriquez to get Ramon Bramasco to 3rd base. A sac fly from Max Murphy was all that was needed to bring home Bramasco and go up 4-3. The 'Cats used a similar strategy to get Francisco Del Valle to 3rd, but Andy Armstrong picked him off on a chopping ball from Jackson Valera.

4-3 was the final score today in favor of the Goldeyes, who completed the series sweep in dramatic fashion. The Cats have tomorrow off before a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen that starts Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. There will be fireworks after every game against the Milkmen as we celebrate July 4th.

