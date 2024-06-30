Explorers Explode Late for 10-5 Win

June 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







Franklin, Wis. - Ozzie Martinez hit the Sioux City Explorers (20-23) first grand slam since last May 23, and the X's clubbed 14 hits in a 10-5 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen (24-21) Sunday at Franklin Field in Wisconsin. Martinez also added another RBI to drive in five runs on the afternoon, also becoming the first Sioux City player to drive in five runs in a game since Matt Lloyd did the honors against the Sioux Falls Canaries on that same May 23, 2023, game.

For the fourth game in a row, the Explorers took a first-inning lead on the road. Daniel Lingua led off the game with a single, followed by Nick Shumpert who reached on a single to set the offense up for a good start against Ryley Widell of the Milkmen. Scott Ota would walk to load the bases; then with one out, Daniel Montano singled to give Sioux City the 1-0 lead. Martinez then hit a sac fly to center to score the second run and make it 2-0 going into the bottom of the first.

Joey Murray worked around a leadoff double in the bottom of the first to execute the shutdown inning for Sioux City. Milwaukee would threaten again in the bottom of the second with the first two batters reaching on back-to-back base hits. Murray then retired the next eight batters to keep the Milkmen off the board.

Chase Harris picked up a two-out RBI on a bunt single in the top of the third to extend the Explorers advantage to 3-0. Murray pitched five innings, scattering four hits, and came out for the sixth inning looking for a quality start. He would walk Erik Ostberg and hit Jaylin Davis with a pitch. Nick McClannahan would take over and walk Abdiel Layer to load the bases then walk Armani Smith, forcing in a run to make it 3-1. Brett Rodriguez would drive in a run with a single up the middle to cut the Sioux City lead to 3-2. Reggie Pruitt Jr. hit into a fielder's choice, forcing out Layer at home for the first out of the inning. Wendell Marrero gave the Milkmen the 4-3 lead with a single to left center, scoring Smith and Rodriguez. Rayne Supple was summoned from the pen for Sioux City and was able to get the final two outs, including a strikeout of Jose Sermo with two runners on base.

Sioux City wasted no time coming back in the top of the seventh. Jose Chacin worked a scoreless sixth inning and retired the first two batters of the frame but ran into trouble issuing a walk to Martinez and a single to left for Chase Harris. Cam Cannon delivered an RBI double off the wall in left to score two as the Explorers retook the lead 5-4.

Milwaukee would threaten after the stretch and chase Supple from the game. The Milkmen would put runners on first and second with two outs and would look to tie the game or take the lead. Brandon Brosher came into the game and retired Pruitt on one pitch on a ground ball to short to end the threat, maintaining a 5-4 lead for Sioux City.

Sioux City would put the game away in the top of the eighth inning. Juan Echevarria came into the game for Milwaukee. Lingua reached on a bunt single then Nick Shumpert reached on catcher's interference to put runners at first and second. Scott Ota would drive in Lingua with a base hit to center to give the X's a 6-4 lead. John Nogowski hit a ball to short that was thrown home by Layer to retire Shumpert for the first out and that placed runners at first and second on the fielder's choice. Montano then worked a walk to set the table for Martinez. The veteran drove a line shot down the line in left to wipe the bases clean and give Sioux City a 10-4 lead and give him five RBI on the day. It was the first five-RBI day since May 23, 2023 when Lloyd once again was the Explorer who set that mark.

Milwaukee would get a run back in the bottom of the eighth on a sac fly by Chase Estep, but the real highlight was the play Harris made in center for Sioux City. The veteran Explorer made a diving headfirst catch to rob Estep of a hit. In the ninth, after the X's failed to score Pedro Gonzalez, retired the Milkmen in order to close out the afternoon with a 10-5 final.

The Explorers will play the final game of the four-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen Monday July 1 at Franklin Field in Franklin, Wisconsin with a first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Sioux City returns home for a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes as part of a six game homestand Tuesday night July 7 at 7:05 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.