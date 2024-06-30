'Dogs Win Thriller, Capture Series Win

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Saltdogs came through late with a grand slam to capture the series finale over Lake Country by a final of 5-2.

INF Alex Baeza was the hero in game three with a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth to give Lincoln (17-30) the lead for good, his second homer of the series. In total Baeza recorded four hits and a walk on Sunday.

OF Zane Zurbrugg had a two-hit day including an RBI double that opened the scoring for Lincoln.

RHP Zach Keenan delivered his fifth quality start of the season going 6.0 innings giving up four hits, one run which was earned, two walks, and striking out three batters.

Both offenses sputtered early in game three with no runs being scored in the first three innings of play following two games that had a combined nine runs in the first three innings.

In the fourth Zurbrugg drove in his 13th run of the season with a double that scored Baeza to open the scoring.

In the fifth Lake Country (19-27) came back with an RBI single to level the scoring at one apiece.

Fast forward to the eighth and it was a solo homer out to left field from former Saltdog Josh Altmann to give the Dockhounds a 2-1 lead to the ninth.

The 'Dogs loaded the bases with only one out in the top of the ninth and Baeza hit his third home run, his first grand slam of the season, to give Lincoln the lead for good.

The Saltdogs win their fourth series of the season, all four wins coming on the road. Lincoln returns home Monday night as they open a three-game set with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 7:05 from Haymarket Park.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

