DockHounds Falter in Fifth, Drop Game Two against Lincoln

June 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds couldn't overcome a Lincoln Saltdogs five-run fifth inning as they fell 7-3 Saturday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Lake Country's offense jumped to an early lead as the first three men reached via a base hit. Josh Altmann started the scoring with his tenth home run of the season. However, the early runs were all the DockHounds could muster out of the Saltdog pitching.

After maintaining a slim 2-1 lead entering the fifth, Lincoln's offense came alive. With nearly every ball in play finding a gap in the DockHound defense, starting pitcher Brett Conine was tagged for the loss.

As Lake Country failed to pick up Conine, it wasn't a lack of good hitting, it was just a case of a better Lincoln defense.

The DockHounds fell victim to several "ESPN Top 10" like plays - all from the same player. The Lincoln Saltdogs' shortstop impressed all night showing off his range, athleticism and situational awareness.

One key play robbed Deivy Grullon of a hit. After Grullon roped a hard ground ball to the second baseman, it kicked off the glove and popped into the air. As Grullon was hustling down the line, the ricochet fell right in front of the Saltdog shortstop and he made another dazzling play.

With defense often having critical effects on outcomes, it was clear the miraculous plays made by the Saltdogs deflated the DockHound hitters.

Yet, Lake Country's resiliency shined through late. Marek Chlup led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk before Carson Maxwell traded places with him after a fielder's choice. Maxwell promptly stole second and third before Grullon drove him in with a single to center.

The DockHounds eventually brought the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded but were unable to capitalize.

Lake Country will return for the conclusion of the series against the Saltdogs at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

