Big Seventh Inning Propels Canaries to Series Clinching Victory

June 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Mike Hart hit a two-run go-ahead homerun in the sixth inning and the Canaries scored five runs in the seventh en route to a series-clinching 7-4 win over Kane County.

The Cougars struck first with an RBI double in the fourth inning but Hart crushed a two-run homerun in the sixth to put the Birds in front for good.

Sioux Falls sent ten batters to the plate in the five-run seventh frame. Wyatt Ulrich smacked an RBI single before two runners scored on an error. Josh Rehwaldt and Hart followed with back-to-back RBI doubles and Kane County's three ninth inning runs weren't enough to close the gap.

Seth Miller allowed a run over six innings to push his record to 5-0 on the season. The Canaries are now 27-16 and will open an eight-game roadtrip Monday night in Chicago.

