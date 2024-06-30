Railroaders Take Both Doubleheader Games for Series Sweep

Kansas City, Kan. - Starters LHP Antonio Velez and RHP Jalen Miller both went six innings as the Railroaders took both games of the doubleheader over the Monarchs on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

With the wins, Cleburne completed the sweep against Kansas City and won five out of six on their road trip. Their only loss came in extra innings versus the RedHawks.

In game one, the Railroaders came out of the gates hot, scoring in each of the first three innings including three runs in the first. Those early runs were all that was needed as Velez went 6.1 IP with two earned runs off four hits and five strikeouts. RHP Kristian Scott closed out the rest of the sixth inning and picked up the save.

Game two was even more impressive for Miller with six scoreless innings on just one hit.

Despite seven walks, Miller struck out eight Monarch batters, a season high for any Cleburne pitcher.

Insurance runs in the top of the 7th were the difference maker when LF Hill Alexander hit a two-run shot to extend the lead to five. With that homer, Alexander boosted his average to .500 for the road trip with eight RBI.

Kansas City flirted with the rally after scoring three runs off of RHP Tanner Riley. Fortunately, RHP Luke Boyd retired the final batter and picked up his first save of the season.

The Railroaders will return to La Moderna Field now with sole possession of first place in the East Division. Cleburne begin their six game series against the Lake Country DockHounds on Tuesday at 7:06 p.m.

