Adolph Drives in 3, Cleburne Sweeps Monarchs

June 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs' bats were kept in check across 14 innings.

Kansas City was swept by the Cleburne Railroaders in a Sunday doubleheader, falling 5-2 and 5-3, at Legends Field.

Ross Adolph blasted his team-leading ninth home run of the season in game one and had an automatic double in game two. Herbert Iser and Trent Giambrone drove in the RBI in game two.

Kansas City (20-23) delivered just eight hits over the two games.

The Monarchs were swept in a three-game series for the first time all season.

Game 1: Cleburne, 5-2

Cleburne (27-20) got going early off Monarchs starter Jackson Goddard (0-2). Carter Aldrete and Brian O'Grady each delivered RBI doubles to make it 3-0 Cleburne in the first.

Goddard settled in after the two-run home run by Adolph. The right-hander gave up just one hit his third time through the lineup, recording a pair of scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth frames.

Nate Tellier kept the Monarchs within striking distance. The right-hander recorded two scoreless innings to keep the Railroaders quiet.

Tellier has now recorded 11.1 consecutive scoreless innings since June 4.

Cleburne starter Antonio Velez (2-3) recorded six scoreless innings with five strikeouts to earn the win. Kristian Scott earned his second save of the season by recording the last two outs.

Game 2: Cleburne, 5-3

The Railroaders tagged two runs in the first three innings. Thomas Dillard ripped an RBI single in the first; Korey Holland launched a home run in the third.

Kevin Milam (1-1) settled in following that for the best start of the season. The right-hander recorded a season-high six strikeouts across five innings of three-run ball.

Kansas City was blanked by Cleburne starter Jalen Miller (1-0). The right-hander threw 5.1 innings of no-hit baseball to keep Cleburne in front, despite seven walks drawn by the Monarchs.

Hayden Jones broke up the no-hitter in the sixth; Adolph broke up the shutout in the seventh.

The Monarchs brought the game-winning run to the plate in the seventh but popped out to shortstop to close the series.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs start a three-game road series in Illinois against the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday. All games are scheduled for 6:30 pm.

