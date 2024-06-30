RedHawks Rally Falls Just Short in Series Finale

June 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Alex DuBord

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Alex DuBord(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - A ninth-inning rally fell just short for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Sunday afternoon as they fell 7-6 to the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field.

Evan Alexander and Marcus Chiu each had two hits for the RedHawks (26-19), but the winning run was left on base in the ninth.

Fargo-Moorhead will head to Lincoln for a three-game set against the Saltdogs beginning Monday night at 7:05 p.m. before a trip to Winnipeg next weekend.

The RedHawks will return home to Newman Outdoor Field on July 8 for a four-game series against the Sioux City Explorers.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.