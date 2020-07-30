Rafters Start Home-And-Away Series with the Booyah

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters return home on Thursday to host the Green Bay Booyah on Paul Gross Jewelers Christmas in July.

The Rafters gift from Santa this year has been their highly skilled roster. The Rafters have sleigh-rode into first place in the Northwoods League with a team ERA of 3.08 and an offense that has the most runs scored in the league.

Wednesday night, the Rafters took advantage of the Wisconsin Woodchucks pitching staff, slamming two home runs among a season-high 17 hits in a 14-2 win. Christian Sepulveda stayed red-hot with the bat, now 9-9 in his last two games with two home runs and six RBIs. The Rafters pitched well, striking out 17 Wisconsin batters, a season-high in a nine-inning game.

Tonight, the Rafters pitch Gabe Levy, making his first start in 2020. Levy, a Davidson sophomore, has a 1.93 ERA over five relief appearances for Wisconsin Rapids this year.

First pitch tonight is at 6:35pm. The game can be seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network and listened to on AM 1320 WFHR.

