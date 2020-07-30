Booyah Stun Rafters at Witter Field

July 30, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah used early run support and great defense late to win 4-3 in Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night.

The Booyah got all four of their runs in the second inning, and Alec Burns got things started with a solo home run over the right field wall. His home run, which was his fifth of the season, puts him in a tie for second place. Green Bay scored three more runs in the inning, with both Ethan Payne and Andy Blake picking up RBI's in the fourth.

The bullpen was spectacular for Green Bay on Thursday night, going five and a third on the mound and shutting out the Rafters for the final five innings of the ball game. Aaron Winkler got the win, improving his record to 1-1 on the season. Kansas State's Eric Torres had his longest outing of the year, going two and two-thirds, and striking out five. Chandler Ingram and Joe Taylor both pitched two-thirds of an inning, and they struck out all four batters they faced.

The win for Green Bay improved their record on the season to 14-15 overall. The victory was also just the second time in 2020 that any team has beaten Wisconsin Rapids at Witter Field. The two sides meet again tomorrow night at Capital Credit Union Park with first pitch set for 6:35pm. Cam Bailey will make his first start for Green Bay.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.