Strong Start from Quinn Gudaitis Leads Bobbers to 5-1 Win

KENOSHA, Wis. -The K-Town Bobbers (5-5) tied the 2020 Kenosha Series on a 5-1 win over the Kenosha Kingfish (5-5) on Thursday night at Simmons Field.

K-Town struck first with two runs in the 3rd inning. With the bases loaded, Brett Harris (Gonzaga) drove in Walker Jenkins (Missouri Sate) on a sacrifice fly to left field for K-Town's first run. Then Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) followed with an RBI single, scoring Cam Cratic (Madison College), to put the Bobbers up 2-0.

K-Town plated two more runs in the 5th inning to extend their lead 4-0. Nick Gonzalez (USF) led off the inning with a single and scored on an error to put K-Town up 3-0.. Harris scored the Bobbers fourth run of the game on a fielder's choice.

In the 5th inning, Kenosha's Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) drove in Justin Janas (Illinois) to pull within three runs of the Bobbers, 4-1.

The Bobbers extended their lead to 5-1 in the 7th inning on a Jared Weber (Florida A&M) RBI double that scored Bigbie.

Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan University) pitched 5.0 shutout innings giving up just three hits and three walks while fanning seven Kingfish batters on his way to being named player of the night.

Bobbers reliever Luke Jaksich (Ball State) pitched a scoreless 7th inning and retired the side on strikeouts.

Andy Neu (UW-Milwaukee) continued the trend of scoreless relief pitching allowing no runs in the eighth and striking out two Kingfish.

K-Town closer Anthony DeFrancesco (Arizona Christian University) pitched a clean 9th inning with a strikeout to secure the win.

Kingfish starter Mike Edwards (UW-Milwaukee) took the loss pitching giving up four runs on six hits while striking out one in 5.0 innings.

The 2020 Kenosha Series resumes on Friday night at Simmons Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT with the Bobbers hosting the Kingfish.

