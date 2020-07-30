Bats Heat up Late in Wisconsin's 11-7 Loss to Rockford

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks rallied late against the Rockford Rivets on Thursday evening, but still fell 11-7 at home. An eight-run sixth inning was surrendered by the Woodchucks, who were unable to overcome it. The loss was Wisconsin's fourth in a row.

The Woodchucks struck first when Adam Frank hit a solo home run, his third of the season, in the first inning. Adrian Mella brought home Brandon Seltzer with an RBI double in the sixth inning. The Woodchucks, however, trailed 10-2 after seven innings.

In the eight inning, Mella scored Seltzer again with an RBI single. This was followed by a two-run double from Alejandro Macario, bringing home Cael Baker and Raul Ortega. Mella collected two more RBIs in the ninth inning, scoring Seltzer and Kyle Hess with a single.

Nick Marshall tossed 5.2 innings tonight, but collected the loss. Hunter Rosenbaum, Steven Lacey and Andy Shreeves also pitched for the Woodchucks.

Top Performers

Adrian Mella was 4-5 with three singles, a double, and four RBIs.

Brandon Seltzer was 4-5 with four singles and three runs scored.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will be back at home tomorrow, facing Rockford once again. First pitch is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

