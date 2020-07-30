Green Bay Swept in Series Versus Dock Spiders

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah were kept off the scoreboard on Wednesday night as the Dock Spiders toppled the Booyah 9-0 at Capital Credit Union Park.

Green Bay was on the wrong side of the scoreboard from the beginning, as Fond du Lac led off the game with a home run, and proceeded to score six runs in the first two innings. Chris Jefferson was handed the loss, and now sits at 0-2 on the season. The Booyah fell to 13-15 overall, and have lost five consecutive games inside of Capital Credit Union Park.

On offense, Green Bay only picked up five total hits, two of which belonged to Arkansas Pine-Bluff's Nick Kreutzer. The designated hitter went 2-for-4 with two singles. Bo Majkowski picked up a hit in the ninth inning when he came in as a pinch hitter, and Louisville's Chris Seng went 1-for-3. This was the second time this season Green Bay has been shutout.

The Booyah head to Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow night in search of their first win over the Rafters this season. Garrett Martin will make the start for Green Bay, as he holds a 1-1 record on the year. First pitch from Historic Witter Field is set for 6:35pm, as the Booyah look to inch back towards .500 in 2020.

