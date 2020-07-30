Booyah Begin Two-Game Set against Rafters

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah head to historic Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids today as they try to snap a two-game losing skid.

So far, this year, the Rafters are the top dog inside of the Wisconsin-Illinois pod. Through the first 28 games played this season, Wisconsin Rapids holds a 20-8 overall record, and sits with a six-game advantage over La Crosse in the West division. For Green Bay, they are tied with Rockford for second place in the East, three games back of Fond du Lac for first.

Offensively, the Booyah struggled to put up runs in the series against the Dock Spiders. In game one of the set, Green Bay only picked up four total runs, three of which came in the first three innings. Last night, the Booyah were shutout for just the second time this season, in a 9-0 loss. Nick Kreutzer led the way for Green Bay by going 2-for-4 on Wednesday night.

Tonight, the Booyah send Garrett Martin to the rubber in hopes of beating Wisconsin Rapids for the first time this season. Martin holds a 1-1 overall record in 2020, with a 3.60 ERA. He is currently second on the team in strikeouts, with 20 K's, just one behind Harrison Cook for first. Start time from Witter Field is set for 6:35pm.

