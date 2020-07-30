Gunnar Takes No-No into 6th

The Bismarck Bull Moose took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as they stomped the Mandan Flickertails 9-3 win during Thursday night's matchup.

The Bull Moose got a strong outing as Gunnar Boehm was untouchable through his first five innings of no-hit work. Out of the 24 batters faced through 5 â  innings, he sat down eight Flickertails and walked just four. Nathan Critchett and Jake Snyder came in relief and slammed the door combining for 3 â  innings with five strikeouts.

The bats were hot early for the Bull Moose as they got on the board with a pair of runs in the first inning and never looked back. They would go on to score four runs in the fourth inning and tack on an extra three in the sixth. Noah Hemphill led the charge with a team high three RBI's on the evening. Larson Fontenot raised his batting average to the Mendoza line going three for five with a pair of RBI's also.

Tyler Strechay didn't have his best stuff on the mound as the Bull Moose took advantage for six runs through his four innings of work. He tossed five strikeouts, gave up a pair of walks and allowed nine hits which would leave him with an ERA of 11.25 in the 2020 season. Jason DeCicco, John Farley V and Trystan Vrieling came in relief for the Flickertails as they combined for five innings and three runs in the evening with seven strikeouts.

The Flickertails bats were sleeping as they collected five hits and left 11 total runners on base throughout the game. Bailey Reed made his debut in the Northwoods League tonight going 0-3 with a pair of strikeouts. Creighton's own Jared Wegner was the shining light in the 'Tails lineup as he had two of the team's RBI's on his double to left field.

Jackson Loftin is the owner of the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game with diving catch and putout throw to first base in the eight inning.

The Metro Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game clocked in at a high of 94 mph from Flickertails pitcher Vrieling.

Tonight was also the last game for Flickertails pitcher Clark Candiotti of St. Mary's College. It was also University of Mary Night at Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

The Flickertails' record falls to 19-20 while the Bull Moose make up a game in the standings and move to 6-23. The Flickertails still sit atop the Bismarck Pod standings with a Â½ game lead over the 18-10 Bismarck Larks. The Larks will host the Bull Moose tomorrow in a 7:05pm game.

