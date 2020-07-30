Former La Crosse Logger Brooks Kriske Debuts with the Yankees

Rochester, Minn. - Former La Crosse Logger Brooks Kriske, made his Major League debut for the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Kriske is the 237th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Kriske, who played collegiately at the University of Southern California, played for the La Crosse Loggers in 2013. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

In 2013 with the Loggers, Kriske made 11 appearances and struck out 21 batters in 18.1 innings. Kriske finished the summer with a 1-1 record and a 4.41 ERA.

Kriske spent three seasons in the Yankees minor league system, missing the 2017 season with Tommy John Surgery, while reaching AA in 2019. He appeared in 72 games and was 5-7 with a 1.97 ERA over 105.1 innings pitched. He struck out 135 batters while walking 43 and had a 1.082 WHIP.

Kriske was assigned to the Yankees Alternate Training Site for the 2020 season and then was called up to the Major League roster on July 26. In his Major League debut against the Orioles, Kriske faced four batters allowing a walk before recording a lineout and two strikeouts to end the game.

