Former Loggers Pitcher Brooks Kriske Debuts with the Yankees

July 30, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - Former La Crosse Loggers pitcher Brooks Kriske made his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday, July 29th, pitching a scoreless relief inning for the New York Yankees. Kriske becomes the 21st former Loggers player to make it to the Major League level.

Kriske, who played his college ball at the University of Southern California, played for the Loggers in 2013, and was drafted by the Yankees in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He made 11 appearances for the Loggers in 2013, striking out 21 over 18.1 innings pitched. Kriske finished the summer with a 1-1 record and a 4.41 ERA.

Kriske spent the majority of the 2018 season with Class A Staten Island after missing the 2017 season due to Tommy John surgery. He advanced to High-A Tampa in 2019 where he flourished, striking out 16 while allowing four hits and no runs over 12 innings of work. He was then promoted to Class AA Trenton where he continued to pitch well, striking out 64 batters in just 48.2 innings while compiling a 2.59 ERA.

He faced four Baltimore Orioles batters in his MLB debut, allowing a walk before recording a lineout and two strikeouts to end the game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.