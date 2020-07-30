Strikeouts Spur Spitters Sweep

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Dominant pitching was the story of the night as the Traverse City Pit Spitters rolled the Great Lakes Resorters 8-1 in front of 500 jubilant fans Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Four Traverse City pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts on just two hits as all-but-one batter recorded a base hit in the Pit Spitters tenth win over the Resorters this season.

Great Lakes recorded their lone run on the night in the bottom of the first inning as Davenport University standout, Noah Marcoux, smoked an RBI-double to deliver the Resorters the 1-0 lead. Traverse City responded with a pair of tallies in the third inning featuring a Chris Monroe sacrifice hit - his team-leading 16th RBI on the campaign - to take back the lead 2-1. The Pit Spitters added another mark in the sixth inning before Evan Maday, Johnny Hipsman and Tito Flores each recorded an RBI in the seventh frame to take a commanding 6-1 advantage. In the top of the ninth, Chris Monroe crossed the plate on a double-steal before Jake Arnold roped an RBI-single to put the finishing touches on a dominant 8-1 victory.

Traverse City starting pitcher and University of Toledo bullpen arm, Kyle Jones (2-0), tossed just 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball with four strikeouts in his second win in 2020. Great Lakes starter, Kaden Alexander (0-1), went four innings allowing two runs on six hits in his first loss. The Pit Spitters improve to 10-2 on the season while the Resorters fall to 2-10. Pit Spitters right fielder and Hope College product, Evan Maday, went 3-for-4 with an RBI - extending his multi-hit streak to five games while increasing his batting average to a team-best .421. Pit Spitters closer and recent University of Cincinnati transfer, Beau Keathley, punched out four Resorters on the night and currently leads the team with 13 strikeouts on the season.

UP NEXT

The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Great Lakes Resorters Friday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

