Rafters Complete Big Comeback to Sweep Fond du Lac

June 26, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (17-12) fell behind early, but battled back to pick up a 7-4 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (12-17) at Historic Witter Field Wednesday.

Fond du Lac struck first with a big, four-run frame in the top of the second inning. The Rafters responded with a rally in the fourth inning. Peter Matt put Rapids on the board with a two-RBI double that cut the Dock Spiders' lead in half. The Rafters tied the game on a ball put in play by Josh Nicoloff that resulted in two runs scored.

One inning later, Wisconsin Rapids took the lead with two more RBIs by Peter Matt on a single in the fifth. Roman Trujillo gave the Rafters an insurance run in the eighth inning with an RBI groundout that scored Davion Downey.

Rafters starter Gareth Stroh went six innings with seven strikeouts and five hits allowed to get the win. Hayden Petrovick pitched one scoreless inning and Jimmy Borzone closed the game and earned the save. Dock Spiders reliever Houston Glad is credited with the loss.

Wisconsin Rapids hits the road for three games, including two with the Wisconsin Woodchucks, before returning the Witter Field on Sunday, June 30, for a special appearance by the Inflatamaniacs, presented by Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Clinics.

