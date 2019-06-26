Dominant Pitching, Quiet Bats

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI- The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (12-16) traveled to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (16-12). The Dock Spiders pitching staff showed up, unfortunately the offense couldn't piece it together.

Sam Grace (Southern Illinois) got the nod and he has pitched well all year. He came in with a sub-two ERA.

The Rapids pitcher was also very good, so it was destined to be a pitchers duel all night. And that is exactly what we got.

Grace threw four innings and went into the fifth before giving up a lead off single and then being yanked. He allowed three runs on four hits.

The Dock Spiders found themselves trailing 2-0 in the first inning. That's all the Rapids would need against this offense. Bubba Horton (Minnesota) would relieve Grace and go two innings, striking out three.

Kyle Hall (Indiana Wesleyan) came in for the final two frames and shut down the Rapids offense. The Dock Spiders offense would get opportunities but unable to do the job.

They found themselves with second and third with one out in the fifth, but could not manufacture a run. That was the only time they'd get a runner to third until the ninth.

Zeb Adreon (Iowa) led the ninth inning off with a double. The Dock Spiders would go 1-2-3 from there. But fortunately a balk would score Adreon and kill the shutout.

The Dock Spiders would go on to lose 3-1. Dominant pitching on both sides.

The Dock Spiders and the Rapids go head-to-head tomorrow night 7:05 PM CST.

