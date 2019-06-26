Back-To-Back Shutouts for Willmar
June 26, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers complete the sweep of the Honkers in a two-game series with a 5-0 win. The Stingers shutout Rochester in back-to-back nights with stellar pitching performances.
Polo Portela (Cumberland) started on the mound for the Stingers. He completed a phenomenal 6.2 innings pitched to keep Willmar on top of the Great Plains Division. There were five hits allowed with Portela on the mound, but no runs scored. Only one Honker batter was issued a walk, while five struck out.
Daniel Walsh (Sac City) got the game rolling in the third when his base hit scored Baier and Gamble. 2-0 Stingers. It was Justin King (Alabama) that got the crowd on their feet in the fifth. With two outs, King launched a no-doubter over the right field fence for a two-run home run. It was Walsh on the base path that came around and scored with King. 4-0 Stingers. In the seventh, the Stingers scored their last run during Chase Stanke's (Univ. of Minn.) at-bat. Stanke singled to right, but it was a Honkers throwing error that scored King. 5-0 Stingers.
Augie Sylk (USC) was first in relief for the Stingers. He pitched the last 2.1 innings of the game. Sylk picked up right where Portela left off. With four strikeouts in his outing, Sylk finished the combined shutout of the Honkers with the final score of 5-0.
The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
