Mallards Going for Series Win in Front of Home Crowd

MADISON, Wis. - Yesterday, the Madison Mallards (20-9) traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to compete in a double header against the Green Bay Booyah (15-14). The Mallards dominated over Booyah 13-1 to open the double header, but fell short of a series win after losing game two 9-8, in walk-off fashion.

Despite adding a loss to their record, the Mallards continue to sit in first place in the Great Lakes West standings. Madison has achieved the best record in the Northwoods League, and is the first team to reach 20 wins this season. The Green Bay Booyah are currently tied for third place with the Wisconsin Woodchucks (15-14), five games behind the first place Mallards, and one and a half games behind the second place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (16-12).

Tonight, the Mallards are back in front of their hometown crowd to compete for a series win over Green Bay.

Starting the evening on the bump for the Mallards is RHP AJ Archambo (Oral Roberts University). Archambo is making his fifth start of the summer and has been a stud on the mound this season for the Mallards. In his last four starts, he has accumulated 17 strikeouts and allowed only six walks over 23 innings pitched. He holds a 1-0 record and a 1.95 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and gates will open at 5:35 p.m. The game will feature an appearance from Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

