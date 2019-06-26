Bucks to Host Family Fun Night on July 5

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host the third annual Waterloo Bucks Family Fun Night on Friday, July 5. With the Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium gates opening at 5:00 pm, Family Fun Night is a free event which will feature both free activities and pay-per activities. Free activities include a balloon artist, running the bases, wiffle ball in Bucky's Backyard Ballpark, and playing catch in the outfield. Pay-per activities include games of chance, such as a dollar wheel, and inflatable games such as a bounce house and obstacle course. Those activities will run from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and will have an associated fee.

At 7:00 pm, the Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium 474 square foot LED video board will be showing the PG rated movie "Field of Dreams." The movie runs 107 minutes.

The Concessions Stand will be open, and individuals are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to watch the movie on the field. Outside food and drink are not allowed in.

The Bucks will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 16 and tickets are currently on sale. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $300,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

