Northwoods League Sees Success with Graduated Senior Pitchers

Rochester, Minn. - Starting with the 2018 season, Northwoods League teams were able to have up to four graduated senior pitchers on their rosters at any time. During the 2018 season, 29 graduated senior pitchers were signed by Northwoods League teams. To date, 43 graduated senior pitchers have been signed by Northwoods League teams for the 2019 season.

The goal of this rule change was to allow these pitchers another chance to been seen by the great number of MLB scouts that visit Northwoods League ballparks on a nightly basis.

Of the 29 pitchers signed in 2018, eight of them signed professional contracts. Four of those eight pitchers signed with MLB clubs.

Mason McReaken, who pitched in Wisconsin Rapids, signed with the Atlanta Braves. Former Duluth Huskie Kevin Folman signed with the Chicago White Sox and is currently with the Kannapolis Intimidators of the Lo-A South Atlantic League. Heath Renz was pitching for the Lakeshore Chinooks when he was drafted in the 27th round by the Tampa Bay Rays. Tyler Mitzel signed with the Miami Marlins after pitching with the Duluth Huskies. He is currently in the Lo-A Midwest League with the Clinton LumberKings.

During the current season, six players have signed with either MLB or independent clubs. The most recent was Austin Reich of the Willmar Stingers who late last week signed with the San Francisco Giants. Former Thunder Bay Border Cat and 2019 Kalamazoo Growler Alexander Nolan signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Two graduated seniors were drafted while playing in the league this summer. Trayson Kubo of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters was drafted by the Oakland Athletics and Chase Wheatcroft was the first Traverse City Pit Spitter to ever be drafted when he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wheatcroft also pitched last season in Battle Creek. Mason McMahon of the La Crosse Loggers signed with the St. Paul Saints.

"It is gratifying to see that a carefully considered rule change made back in the run-up to our 2018 season has enabled more players to fulfill their dream of playing professionally," said Northwoods League President Gary Hoover. "The rule change also contributes directly to the high level of talent and top-notch player development that has become synonymous with the Northwoods League."

