Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall from Maine Mariners
October 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 30, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Curtis Hall from the Maine Mariners.
Hall, 23, appeared in one game with the Mariners this season, scoring one goal. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward skated in 37 games last season with Providence, recording one goal and three assists.
The Chagrin Falls, Ohio, native totaled 102 career games with Providence, notching four goals and six assists. Hall played two seasons at Yale University before joining the P-Bruins in 2020.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2023
- Checkers Assign Wilmer Skoog and Kai Schwindt to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Lavoie Named Howies Hockey/AHL Player of the Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Bakersfield's Raphael Lavoie Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Sweep Weekend, Prep for Two Games in Canada - Rockford IceHogs
- Sens Pick up Three-Of-Six Points to Finish First Homestand - Belleville Senators
- Rockford Recalls Mitchell Weeks and Ross MacDougall from Indy; Marcel Cleared - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall from Maine Mariners
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds in Overtime
- P-Bruins Defeated by Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Complete Two Third Period Comebacks, Defeated by Bears in Shootout
- Merkulov's Game-Winner Helps P-Bruins to Win Over Islanders