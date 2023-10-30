Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall from Maine Mariners

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 30, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Curtis Hall from the Maine Mariners.

Hall, 23, appeared in one game with the Mariners this season, scoring one goal. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward skated in 37 games last season with Providence, recording one goal and three assists.

The Chagrin Falls, Ohio, native totaled 102 career games with Providence, notching four goals and six assists. Hall played two seasons at Yale University before joining the P-Bruins in 2020.

