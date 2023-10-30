Bears Look to Remain Atop Atlantic

October 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears enter the week atop the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings, as they get set for games against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Bridgeport Islanders.

TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Ethen Frank (5)

Assists: Alex Limoges (7)

Points: Mike Sgarbossa, Joe Snively (9)

Power-Play Goals: Ethen Frank (4)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: Jimmy Huntington, Alex Limoges, Joe Snively (+6)

Wins: Hunter Shepard (3)

GAA: Mitch Gibson (1.90)

SV%: Mitch Gibson (.913)

Only includes qualified players

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

- Wednesday, Oct. 25 - Hershey 1 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 5

- Saturday, Oct. 28 - Hershey 4 vs. Lehigh Valley 0

- Sunday, Oct. 29 - Hershey 6 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF OCT. 30:

Monday, Oct. 30

Day off

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Practice at 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Morning skate at 10 a.m. at GIANT Center

Game at 7 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley

Thursday, Nov. 2

Practice at 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, Nov. 3

Morning skate at 10 a.m. at GIANT Center

Game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

All practices are open to the public. Practice dates and times are subject to change.

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

- Wednesday, Nov. 1 - Hershey vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Highmark Blue Shield Trading Card Set Night - The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears Calder Cup Champions trading card set, courtesy of Highmark Blue Shield.

- Friday, Nov. 3 - Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

- Saturday, Nov. 4 - Hershey vs. Bridgeport Islanders, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Video Coverage: AHLTV; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network; Tickets: HersheyBears.com

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

NELSON HITS 50 BEARS WINS:

With Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Penguins, Bears head coach Todd Nelson earned his 50th regular season win behind the bench for the Chocolate and White, making him the second-fastest head coach in team history to achieve the feat. Nelson is second only to Mark French, who reached the 50-win plateau in 64 games during Hershey's record-setting 60-win campaign in 2009-10, when the team played an 80-game schedule. At 359 career wins in the American Hockey League, Nelson only needs four more victories to pass Terry Reardon (362) for sole possession of 11th on the AHL's all-time coaching wins list.

SNIVELY STREAKING:

Joe Snively enjoyed a productive last week for the Bears highlighted by a three-point (2g, 1a) in Sunday's win against the Penguins, and enters this week carrying a five-game point streak. The 27-year-old has eight points (3g, 5a) since Oct. 21, and is tied with Mike Sgarbossa for the team scoring lead with nine points overall.

HERSHEY BENEFITTING FROM FAST STARTS:

The Bears have excelled in the first period offensively this season, out-scoring opponents by a 10-5 margin in the opening frame. Hershey's 10 first-period goals are tied for third in the AHL, and the Bears are 4-0-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game. Hershey's five wins when leading after the first period are also tops in the AHL. Ethen Frank's goal 1:11 into the first period of Sunday's game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was the fastest goal scored by the Bears to open a game this season.

FRANK POWERS UP:

After leading the Bears with 30 goals during his rookie season in 2022-23, Ethen Frank is off to a hot start this season when it comes to lighting the lamp. The second-year forward has five goals in eight games, including four power-play goals. Last season, Frank lit the lamp with the man advantage nine times in 57 contests. His four power-play goals this season are currently second in the AHL, behind only Springfield's Adam Gaudette, who has six.

DON'T MAKE MIRO MAD:

Ivan Miroshnichenko is tied for eighth in rookie scoring with five points (2g, 3a) through eight games this season. The forward even dropped the gloves with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton player Taylor Fedun late in the third period of Sunday's win, earning a five-minute fighting major, his first in North America.

BEARS BITES:

Defenseman Aaron Ness is four points away from passing Patrick McNeill (152 points) for eighth all-time in Bears scoring among blueliners...Defender Logan Day scored his first regular-season goal as a Bear on Saturday against Lehigh Valley and needs two points for his 100 in his pro/AHL tenure...Fellow blueliner Chase Priskie needs one more point for his 100th professional/AHL point...Hershey enters the week with a power play ranked third out of 32 clubs (8-for-27, 29.6%) and a penalty kill ranked eighth (33-for-38, 86.8%)...The Bears lead the Eastern Conference (and are third overall) in lowest shots against per game with 24.75...Hershey is 6-0-0-0 when Mike Sgarbossa gets at least a point.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.