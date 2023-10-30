IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Sweep Weekend, Prep for Two Games in Canada

The Rockford IceHogs claimed a pair of impressive victories last weekend at the BMO Center and advanced to 3-2-0-0 on the season. An even mix of proven AHL players and young stars led Rockford to wins over the Iowa Wild and Grand Rapids Griffins.

This weekend, the Hogs head north of the border to take on the Manitoba Moose for back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday. Get set for the next week of IceHogs hockey with the latest edition of IceHogs Weekly!

6-2 Win vs. Iowa

3-0 Win vs. Grand Rapids

Saturday, Nov. 4 @ Manitoba

Sunday, Nov. 5 @ Manitoba

Numbers to Know

Joey Anderson has goals in four straight games and is tied for the second-longest active goal streak in the AHL.

David Gust has recorded an assist in every IceHogs games this season.

Drew Commesso made 18 saves in his first professional shutout on Saturday night against Grand Rapids.

Joey Anderson scored an empty-net goal on Saturday night against Grand Rapids to extend his goal streak to four games. Anderson's streak is tied to the second-longest goal streak in the AHL this season, and currently ranks as the longest active goal streak in the league. The forward leads the IceHogs with nine points (4G, 5A).

With an assist on Anderson's empty-netter on Saturday, David Gust now has assists in all five IceHogs games. The winger is second on Rockford in scoring with eight points (3G, 5A).

Last weekend featured multiple AHL firsts for the IceHogs. On Friday against Iowa, rookie Logan Nijhoff scored his first AHL goal. The next night, 20-year-old Ethan Del Mastro buried his first professional goal. That same night against Grand Rapids, goaltender Drew Commesso stopped 18 Griffins shots to claim his first pro shutout.

Rockford's power play sits atop the AHL at 41.2% through five games. Saturday marked the first time this season that the Hogs did not record a power-play goal (0-for-2).

Joey Anderson (2G, 3A), David Gust (1G, 4A), and Brett Seney (2G, 3A) are all tied for the team lead with five power-play points.

On Sunday, it was announced that defenseman Isaak Phillips was recalled to the Chicago Blackhawks. Phillips became the first Rockford call-up of the season after posting three points (1G, 2A) in his first five games with the Hogs this season.

After totaling nine goals between two games last weekend, the IceHogs are averaging 4.00 goals-for per game, tied for third in the AHL.

Former second-round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks Colton Dach was assigned to Rockford on Oct. 27. The forward had been on injured reserve with the Blackhawks and is still waiting to make his professional debut. Last season, Dach captured a WHL Championship with the Seattle Thunderbirds after a mid-season trade from the Kelowna Rockets. In Seattle, Dach skated alongside current IceHogs defenseman Nolan Allan and current Blackhawks blueliner Kevin Korchinski.

Player Profile

#79 Logan Nijhoff (F)

Nijhoff, 22, scored his first AHL goal on Friday against Iowa. 2023-24 is Nijhoff's second full professional season after five seasons in the WHL with the Regina Pats. In 2021-22 with Regina, Nijhoff ranked fourth in scoring with 49 points (25G, 24A). Current Blackhawks center Connor Bedard led the team with 100 points (51G, 49A).

