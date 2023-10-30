Bakersfield's Raphael Lavoie Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Bakersfield Condors forward Raphael Lavoiehas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending October 29, 2023.

Lavoie recorded four goals and six points in three games last week, helping the Condors to three consecutive victories.

On Tuesday evening, Lavoie scored twice on the power play as Bakersfield erased an early deficit and defeated Henderson, 5-1. On Friday, he recorded a game-high eight shots on goal and assisted on the winning goal early in the third period of the Condors' 4-1 victory at Tucson. And on Saturday, Lavoie scored twice more and again earned an assist on the game-winning tally as Bakersfield defeated Tucson, 5-1.

Lavoie leads the Condors with four goals and seven points through five games this season, his fourth pro campaign. The 23-year-old native of Chambly, Que., scored a team-best 25 goals for Bakersfield in 2022-23 and has totaled 47 goals and 41 assists for 88 points in 141 career AHL games with the Condors.

Lavoie was a second-round pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2019 NHL Draft.

