Lavoie Named Howies Hockey/AHL Player of the Week

October 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif - The American Hockey League announced today that Bakersfield Condors forward Raphael Lavoie has been selected as the Howies Hockey/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 29, 2023.

Lavoie recorded four goals and six points in three games last week, helping the Condors to three consecutive victories.

On Tuesday evening, Lavoie scored twice on the power play as Bakersfield erased an early deficit and defeated Henderson, 5-1. On Friday, he recorded a game-high eight shots on goal and assisted on the winning goal early in the third period of the Condors' 4-1 victory at Tucson. And on Saturday, Lavoie scored twice more and again earned an assist on the game-winning tally as Bakersfield defeated Tucson, 5-1. He also fought and had 15 penalty minutes.

Lavoie leads the Condors with four goals and seven points through five games this season, his fourth pro campaign. The 23-year-old native of Chambly, Que., scored a team-best 25 goals for Bakersfield in 2022-23 and has totaled 47 goals and 41 assists for 88 points in 141 career AHL games with the Condors.

Lavoie was a second-round pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2019 NHL Draft.

PATRIOTIC NIGHT THIS SATURDAY! LAVOIE'S JERSEY AUCTIONED LIVE

The Condors are in action this Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. against Coachella Valley. It is Patriotic Night presented by 23ABC, 107.9 KUZZ, and SC Architect. The team will wear specialty USA jerseys and Lavoie's jersey will be one of six auctioned live at the game, with the rest online. The fun starts at $15.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.