Rockford Recalls Mitchell Weeks and Ross MacDougall from Indy; Marcel Cleared

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that goaltender Mitchell Weeks and defenseman Ross MacDougall and have been recalled from loan from the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In addition, Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Marcel Marcel has been medically cleared to play.

Weeks, 22, returns to Rockford after playing 12 games with the IceHogs last year. He recorded a 5-2-1-2 record, 2.72 goals-against average, and a.906 save percentage. He also played in 26 games, including four playoff appearances with the Indy Fuel last season with a 15-5-1-0 record, 2.35 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Through two games with Indy this season, Weeks has a 0-2-0-0 record, 4.07 goals-against average, and .864 save percentage.

MacDougall, 26, has recorded three points (2G, 1A) in four games with Indy so far this season. The Tabusintac, New Brunswick native captured back-to-back USports Championships with the University of New Brunswick each of the last two seasons. After his collegiate campaign in 2022-23, MacDougall joined the Fuel for two regular season games and four Kelly Cup Playoff games. The forward signed a two-year AHL contract last season.

The IceHogs travel to Winnipeg for a two-game weekend series against the Manitoba Moose starting on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.

