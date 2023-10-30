Sens Pick up Three-Of-Six Points to Finish First Homestand

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators collected three of a possible six points during a three-game week last week, which include a visit from the Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators) and a couple of contests with the division rival Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Here's a recap of the action, along with the latest roster news and notes that you need to know, to get you set for the coming week of Belleville Sens action.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Wednesday October 25, 2023: Belleville - 1 vs Milwaukee - 4

A solid effort by the Belleville Senators came up short, as they dropped a 4-1 decision at home to the Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators). Matthew Highmore scored Belleville's only goal and Mads Sogaard stopped 12/15 shots in the loss.

Friday October 27, 2023: Belleville - 2 vs Toronto - 1 (OT)

Mads Sogaard stopped a season-high 42 shots and Jacob Larsson was the overtime hero, as the Belleville Senators beat the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) 2-1 in overtime, at CAA Arena. Roby Jarventie scored Belleville's only other goal, late in the third period to tie the game and Mads Sogaard made 42 saves in the win.

Saturday October 28, 2023: Belleville - 3 vs Toronto - 4 (SO)

The Belleville Senators wrapped up a four-game homestand with another exciting Battle of Ontario, but came out on the wrong end of the result, being edged 4-3 in a shootout by the Toronto Marlies. Lassi Thomson, Matthew Highmore and Dillon Heatherington all scored for the Sens and Leevi Merilainen made 32 saves, after being called up from the Allen Americans (ECHL).

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #15 Matthew Highmore (5)

Goals: #17 Zack MacEwen, #15 Matthew Highmore (2)

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette (4)

Power-Play Goals: #52 Nikolas Matinpalo, #13 Egor Sokolov, #15 Matthew Highmore, #34 Roby Jarventie (1)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: #3 Dillon Heatherington, #23 Cole Reinhardt (+3)

Wins: #40 Mads Sogaard (3)

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard (1.73)

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard (0.944)

TRANSACTIONS

October 23, 2023

D - Jacob Bernard-Docker recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

October 27, 2023

D - Nikolas Matinpalo recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

D - Tyler Kleven recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

October 28, 2023

G - Leevi Merilainen reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Allen (ECHL)

D - Cameron Supryka signed to PTO from Fort Wayne (ECHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

The Senators hit the road this weekend for a pair of contests in the Atlantic Division, before returning home for another Winning Wednesday next week.

Friday November 3, 2023 @ Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues) - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday November 4, 2023 @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday November 8, 2023 vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:05 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

