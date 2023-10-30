Belleville Sens Announce Details for Sunday Fun Day Games

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to give fans the details about a brand-new game day activation for the club's Sunday afternoon home games this season.

The Sens will host three (3) Sunday Fun Day games at CAA Arena, featuring family friendly 2:00 p.m. start times and kids zone activities starting at 1:00 p.m., once gates open. Sunday Fun Day games will also include exclusive post-game opportunities to meet your favourite Belleville Sens players! Kids Zone activities include colouring and poster-making stations, a balloon animal artist and temporary tattoo station. Young Sens fans will also have a chance to pick up a Belleville Sens colouring book, featuring mascot Belly.

The first Sunday Fun Day game is coming up on November 12, 2023, when the Senators host the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets). That day, fans will have a chance to get on the ice with the Sens after the game, during this season's first Community Skate presented by CAA. CAA is also offering fans free hot chocolate at the post game skate. Participants will have to pre-register and can do that to sign up.

During the game, representatives from The Children's Foundation will also be on hand, with fans being encouraged to wear purple in support of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The other two Sunday Fun Day games will be played on January 14, 2024, when the Sens host the Toronto Marlies, (Toronto Maple Leafs) and March 23, 2024, when the Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) make their only visit of the season to CAA Arena. While there is no post-game skate on those dates, Sens players will be available for a meet-and-greet, and autograph signing, following the game.

More details on each game will be released via the Belleville Sens social media channels.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

