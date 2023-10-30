Del Gaizo Recalled by Preds

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from the Admirals.

Del Gaizo has one assist and nine shots on goal through the first five games of Milwaukee's season. In 2022-23, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner established career highs in several categories for the Admirals, including games played (71), assists (28), points (31) and penalty minutes (50), helping Milwaukee reach the AHL's Western Conference Final. He went on to finish second on the Admirals and third among AHL defensemen in Calder Cup Playoff points with 12 (4g-8a) in 16 appearances. Del Gaizo has skated in 152 career AHL contests with Milwaukee and Chicago, recording 56 points (9g-47a) and 80 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Del Gaizo enjoyed a three-year tenure with UMass Amherst prior to turning pro, leading the school to its first NCAA Division I national championship in 2021. He became the second prospect drafted by the Predators to win an NCAA title (Colin Wilson) and earned multiple Hockey East honors during his time with the Minutemen, including a spot on the conference's All-Rookie Team in 2019 and Third All-Star Team in 2019 and 2021. The Basking Ridge, N.J., native spent two full seasons skating for the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks before enrolling at UMass Amherst and was named to the league's Second All-Star Team in 2017-18 after leading all USHL defensemen in goals (12).

The Admirals are off until Thursday when they visit the Iowa Wild for school game at 10:30 am before returning to Panther Arena on Saturday night at 6 pm to take on Grand Rapids Griffins.

