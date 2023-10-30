Checkers Assign Wilmer Skoog and Kai Schwindt to Everblades
October 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers made a pair of moves Monday, assigning forwards Wilmer Skoog and Kai Schwindt to the Florida Everblades.
Skoog, 24, made his pro debut and has appeared in three games for the Checkers this season - most recently on Oct. 25 in Rochester.
Schwindt, 19, made his pro debut on Oct. 22 in Toronto and became the 17th teenager to suit up for a regular season game with the Checkers.
The Checkers are back in action on Friday for the first of a back-to-back set on home ice against the San Diego Gulls.
