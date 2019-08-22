Promotional Notes (August 23-25)

August 22, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W. Va. - The West Virginia Power opens up their penultimate homestand Friday evening, a three-game home series, as they welcome the Lakewood BlueClaws to town for the final time this season from August 23-25. Fans will enjoy a weekend home slate that includes a postgame fireworks show, presented by Pioneer WV Federal Credit Union, and WOWK Night, a Cole Tucker bobblehead giveaway, courtesy of the Charleston Building and Construction Trade Council, and a Kidz Sunday Funday, sponsored by Shawnee Park Foundation.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 23 vs. Lakewood BlueClaws - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 24 vs. Lakewood BlueClaws - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 25 vs. Lakewood BlueClaws - 2:05 p.m.

ABOUT THE BLUECLAWS: The BlueClaws enter as one of the hotter teams in the South Atlantic League, but still one of the bottom dwellers in the Northern Division. Lakewood has won six of their last ten games and two in a row over the first-half champion Lexington Legends after they took down Lexington 12-2 on Wednesday evening. The single-A Phillies affiliate is led offensively by hitters Jonathan Guzman, who has been with the club all season, and Malvin Matos, who has had one of the best second-half runs in the South Atlantic League. Lakewood also sports a rash of Phillies Top 30 prospects, including Luis Garcia (No. 6, MLB.com), RHP Francisco Morales (No. 7, MLB.com) and Dominic Pipkin (No. 26, MLB.com).

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: It is Pioneer WV Federal Credit Union night at the ballpark, as they help put on the Kanawha Valley's best pyrotechnical show following Friday evening's matchup with the Lakewood BlueClaws. Friday also brings the annual WOWK Night to Appalachian Power Park, as WOWK news anchors will sign autographs pregame and throw out a first pitch. Following the final out, fans will get a sneak peek at the upcoming CBS lineup this fall on the videoboard. WOWK Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins will throw out a first pitch as well. Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

COLE TUCKER BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans through the gates, which open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, will receive a Cole Tucker bobblehead giveaway, presented by the Charleston Building and Construction Trades Council. Also, join us for the continuation of the GetGoWV Summer Concert Series before Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game, as fans can enjoy a pregame concert from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. by Rel-X behind home plate, as well as happy hour specials at the Budweiser Dugout Bar, including two-for-one 16-ounce cans.

KIDZ SUNDAY FUNDAY: The homestand concludes with a Kidz Sunday Funday, where kids ages 12 and younger can run the bases after the final out, courtesy of the SMART529 College Savings Program, as well as play catch in the outfield before the game. Select Power players will also be available for postgame autographs. Also, if you are a member of the Sheetz Power Kidz Club, you can receive free tickets to Sunday's home game against Lakewood from Sheetz. Kidz Sunday Funday is presented by the Shawnee Park Foundation. Gates open at 1 p.m. and first pitch is on tap for 2:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.