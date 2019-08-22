Legends Salvage Series with Flame Throwing Hernandez

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends avoided the series sweep with a 1-0 victory over the Lakewood BlueClaws. Led by starting pitcher, Carlos Hernandez, the Legends completed the shutout allowing just four hits.

The Legends plated their lone run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Chase Vallot drew a leadoff walk then moved to third on a single by John Rave. Rubendy Jaquez then grounded out, but Vallot was able to score and Lexington led, 1-0.

Carlos Hernandez was electric on the mound for the Legends, throwing pitches touching 99mph. Hernandez was awarded the victory tossing 6.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while walking three and striking out six. Andres Nunez received his second save of the season pitching 3.0 perfect innings in relief with five strikeouts.

The Legends next hit the road to face the Augusta GreenJackets before returning to Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Monday, August 26th to face the West Virginia Power.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

