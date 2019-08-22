Swanson joins Rome Braves on ML Rehab

ROME, GA - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has been transferred to the Rome Braves roster to start a Major League rehab assignment tonight at State Mutual Stadium.

Swanson, 25, has been on Atlanta's Injured List since July 27 with a right foot contusion. The young shortstop was hitting .265 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI through 100 games with the Braves this season. Since making his Major League debut with the A-Braves in late 2016, Swanson has posted a career average of .249 with 76 doubles, 10 triples, 40 home runs and 184 RBI in 418 games. Swanson was selected first overall in the 2015 draft by the Diamondbacks out of Vanderbilt. The Kennesaw, GA, native was acquired by the Braves along with OF Ender Inciarte and RHP Aaron Blair from Arizona in exchange for RHP Shelby Miller and LHP Gabe Speier on December 8, 2015.

The Rome roster has 25 active players, 1 ML Rehab, 1 restricted and 6 injured.

