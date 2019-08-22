Offense Stumbles in 3-0 Loss to Asheville

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (68-59, 32-27) dropped the series finale with the Asheville Tourists (63-66, 34-25) by a final score of 3-0 on Friday night. The GreenJackets have scored just one-run in their last 30-innings. They are now two-games back of 1st place Asheville in the 2nd half standings.

In the 1st inning, Seth Corry started his night by striking out the first two batters he faced. He'd then walk Kyle Datres, and Datres would immediately steal 2nd base. Coco Montes then ripped one into centerfield for a single to score Datres, and it gave Asheville a 1-0 lead.

Nick Bush took a no-hitter into the 5th inning, but it was Jacob Gonzalez for the Jackets to break it up with a single. The Jackets put men on 1st and 2nd base in the inning, but Datres made a terrific play at 3rd base for Asheville to rob the Jackets of a run, and it kept the score at 1-0 for the Tourists.

Corry finished his night after 5.2 innings and he allowed only one-run on two hits. Asheville's Nick Bush kept the Jackets off the board as he went six-innings of shutout baseball. The Tourists used a squeeze play in the 7th inning to extend their lead to 2-0. Then, in the 8th inning, with two outs, a throwing error on 3rd baseman Sean Roby allowed Niko Decolati to wheel around from 2nd base and score to make it 3-0 Tourists.

The GreenJackets offense was unable to come-up with any runs in the 9th, and they drop the series finale by a final of 3-0 as PJ Poulin collected his 10th save of the season for Asheville.

Player of the Game: Jacob Gonzalez, 2-4

The GreenJackets ended the night with only five hits, and it was Gonzalez who had two of them. It was his 25th multi-hit game of the season on Thursday night.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM vs Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (LEX) RHP Zach Haake (3-6, 3.24 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Trenton Toplikar (3-2, 3.38 ERA)

Trenton Toplikar takes the mound for the GreenJackets in the series opener with the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals) on Friday night. Toplikar has yet to face Lexington this season since joining the GreenJackets on July 14th. Toplikar's last outing was one of his best of the year. He went six-innings against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on August 17th and he allowed just two runs, but only one was earned. This season, in 91.2 innings between Augusta and San Jose, Toplikar is holding opposing hitters to just a .222 average. He has made seven starts for the GreenJackets this year, and he has gone less than five-innings only twice. Toplikar was a 16th round selection by the San Francisco Giants in the 2018 MLB Draft out of UC Riverside.

Zach Haake will look to continue his great 2019 season on Friday night at SRP Park. Haake will make his 18th start of the year, and opposing hitter are hitting just .218 against him this year. He has gone five or more innings this year just eight times. He pitched in just one game for the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League back in June. This season with Lexington, he has 77 strikeouts to only 33 walks, but Friday will be his first road start since back on July 20th when he faced the Charleston Riverdogs. Haake was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 6th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He is currently listed as the #28 overall prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization according to MLB.com.

