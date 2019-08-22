Kannapolis Vision Becomes Reality - 2020 Home Opener April 16th

(KANNAPOLIS, NC) - The countdown is on: In less than 34 weeks, Kannapolis professional baseball will christen the state-of-the-art downtown Kannapolis Sports & Entertainment Venue (SEV) with its home opener on Thursday, April 16th. This milestone will mark a significant step forward for the City of Kannapolis's Downtown Revitalization Project and complete the team's transition to a new home with a baseball capacity of close to 5,000 spectators.

With the picturesque North Carolina Research Campus as a backdrop, fans will enjoy the first of 70 scheduled home games for the Chicago White Sox Class-A affiliate in the South Atlantic League starting with the home opener against the West Virginia Power. Almost half of the 2020 slate of home games will fall on weekends (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) and will include all three summer holidays (Memorial Day, Independence & Labor Days). The team will announce game times for the 2020 season at a later date.

"Even while we commemorate the remaining games of our 25th and final season at Intimidators Stadium (presented by Atrium Health), the excitement and momentum continue to build as we prepare for the biggest game in Kannapolis baseball history next April 16th," remarked team General Manager Matt Millward.

The team will release details related to season tickets and premium seating options for the Kannapolis SEV in September. Fans can stay up to date on information about the 2020 season by visiting KannapolisBallpark.com, where they can also sign up to receive future communications.

In addition to 70 professional baseball games, the team will host amateur baseball, concerts, festivals and community events year-round. Area residents and visitors will have access to the SEV 363 days a year as a public park complementing the nearby West Avenue Streetscape.

The City of Kannapolis broke ground on the SEV on October 30, 2019. General contractor Barton Malow Company joined forces with architectural firm Populous, both renowned for expertise on sports facilities nationwide, to lead the design and construction effort envisioned by City leaders. The ongoing project includes dozens of local sub-contractors including Wayne Brothers (concrete), Pedulla Excavating & Paving (sitework), Carolina Green (playing field & irrigation), SteelFab (structural steel and railings) and Sportsfield Specialties (netting & field padding).

The final home game at the current home of the Kannapolis Intimidators is set for Thursday, August 29th at 7:00 PM. The evening will feature a commemorative t-shirt giveaway, Thirsty Thursday drink specials, post-game fireworks and an opportunity for all fans to run the bases at the conclusion of the night.

