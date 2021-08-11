Ports Downed by Grizzlies in Series Opener

FRESNO, Ca.- The Grizzlies pounded out 17 hits against three Stockton pitchers as the Ports fell 12-4 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

The first-place Grizzlies (57-28) jumped on top right away with a three-run bottom of the first inning against Ports' starter Jose Morban. With one out and nobody on, Zac Veen hit a solo shot to left field to open the scoring, giving Fresno a 1-0 lead. After a strikeout, Morban then walked Drew Romo on four pitches ahead of Joe Aeilts who blasted a two-run shot to center field, extending Fresno's lead to 3-0.

The Ports (36-49) scored twice in the top of the third inning to trim the Grizzly lead to one. With two outs and nobody on, Robert Puason was hit by a pitch and Zack Gelof, making his Ports debut, followed with a single up the middle and advanced to second on the throw to third to put runners at second and third. Lawrence Butler then lined a double to the gap in left center to drive in two, cutting the Fresno lead to 3-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, however, the Grizzlies exploded for six runs thanks in part to two Stockton errors. After Mateo Gil led off with a walk against Ports' reliever James Gonzalez, AJ Lewis hit a slow ground ball to second base that Joshwan Wright fielded and threw errantly to second trying to retire the lead runner Gil. With runners at first and third, Trevor Boone followed with home run to center field to make it 6-2. After a groundout, Julio Carreras and Veen hit back-to-back singles to put runners at first and third with one out. Carreras then scored on a passed ball that also allowed Veen to get to second base. With runners on the corners and two outs after a pop out and an infield single by Romo, Aeilts blooped a base hit to right center field to score Veen to extend Fresno's lead to 8-2. Gil then reached on a throwing error by Puason that allowed Romo to score, giving the Grizzlies a 9-2 lead.

Trailing 10-2 after Carreras singled home another run for the Grizzlies in the bottom of the fifth, Butler drove in his third run of the game with a double to right center to score Gelof in the top of the sixth to make it 10-3.

The Grizzlies got two in the sixth on back-to-back RBI doubles by Gil and Lewis, and Puason finished the scoring when he crossed home plate on a wild pitch after doubling to lead off the top of the eighth.

Morban (0-2) took the loss for the Ports, allowing three runs on three hits in one inning, while Grizzlies' starter Austin Kitchen (1-1) got the win for Fresno, allowing two runs on three hits in five innings.

The Ports will try to even their series with the Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno on Wednesday evening. First pitch is at 6:50 pm.

