Nuts Suffer Late Defensive Woes in 6-2 Loss

August 11, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







San Jose, CA - Three unearned runs in the seventh inning broke a late tie in the Modesto Nuts 6-2 loss against the San Jose Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark.

With the game tied at two, Jorge Benitez (L, 1-2) entered the game for the Nuts (43-43) in the bottom of the seventh. He walked Luis Toribio before Jimmy Glowenke laid down a bunt single. Luis Matos followed with a soft single to load the bases. Jario Pomares untied the game with a line drive to center. Corey Rosier tracked it down at the warning track but the runner from third scored easily.

Patrick Bailey followed and hit a sharp groundball to third that could have been an inning ending double play. Instead, James Parker had the ball kick off the heel of his glove and ricochet in left to allow a second run to score. After another walk loaded the bases, Abdiel Layer grounded to short. Noelvi Marte flipped to second for a force out. Brett Rodriguez's relay throw to first got by Eric Jones and that helped the final two runs score in the four-run seventh inning. Only one run that frame was earned.

The Giants (55-31) had scored in the first inning on an RBI groundout to take an early lead.

In the third, the Nuts tied the game when Alberto Rodriguez lifted a go-ahead solo home run. A throwing error allowed the Nuts to take the lead in the fourth. The Giants bullpen was lights out after that. Abel Adames tossed 2.2 innings allowing just one hit without allowing a run while striking out four batters.

It was the bottom of the fifth inning when the Giants tied the game. Jimmy Glowenke, the first batter that Robert Winslow faced out of the bullpen, lifted a solo home run to left.

The Nuts will try to end their five-game skid on Thursday at 6:30 pm in game three of their six-game series with the San Jose Giants.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.