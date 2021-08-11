66ers Drop Quakes with Solid Start from Seminaris and Big Nights for Knowles, Martinez

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino took the series opener 10-3 versus Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday at San Manuel Stadium. The victory was sparked by big offensive nights from D'Shawn Knowles and Braxton Martinez as well as a strong start from Adam Seminaris (4-5) as the Sixers evened the season set with the Quakes at 9-9.

The 66ers (43-41) took charge in the first when Martinez smoked a two-run triple off the wall in right field against Quakes' righty Kyle Hurt. The Sixers added another run in the second on Knowles' double that hopped over the right-center wall for a 3-0 advantage. The 66ers doubled the lead in the fourth helped by three walks and three Rancho errors. Oddly, the first 13 outs that Rancho recorded against the Sixers were strikeouts, but IE did damage in between the Ks. Seminaris rolled over the Quakes and did not allow a hit until Wladimir Chalo's two-out single in the fifth inning. The only true damage the southpaw absorbed was a two-run homer in the sixth off the bat of Sam McWilliams, his seventh of the year making it a 6-2 game. Seminaris gave up just one other hit, three walks and fanned nine batters. Edwin Yon's seventh innings RBI double gave the Sixers a 7-2 lead. Inland Empire put the game on ice in the eighth with three more runs with as Knowles added a RBI triple, a sac fly from Martinez and RBI single from Cade Cabbiness pushing the lead to 10-3. Martinez finished 2-for-4 with four RBI while Knowles was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBI. Chalo had two of the five hits for Rancho (47-36); he also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

