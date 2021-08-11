Giants Pitching Shines in Shutout of Modesto

Kyle Harrison, Wilkelma Castillo and Brooks Crawford combined on a four-hit shutout Tuesday night in San Jose's 4-0 victory over the Modesto Nuts at Excite Ballpark. The pitching trio collected 17 strikeouts in a dominant performance on the mound as the Giants (54-31) claimed the opener of the six-game series against their division rival.

Harrison was spectacular on Tuesday as the left-hander recorded nine strikeouts and gave up only one hit in his 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Harrison began his start by retiring 13 of the first 15 batters he faced. Castillo (2-0) was credited with the win after pitching the next 2 1/3 innings with only one hit allowed, no walks and four strikeouts. Crawford earned his fourth save of the year after keeping the Nuts off the scoreboard over the final two innings. Crawford struck out four and pitched around a pair of singles in the top of the ninth to seal the victory.

San Jose jumped out early with a single run in the bottom of the first against Modesto starter Josias De Los Santos. Consecutive one-out singles from Luis Toribio and Carter Williams put runners on first and second. Luis Matos then stepped to the plate and produced the third straight hit as he grounded a single up the middle to bring home Toribio with the first run of the night.

Meanwhile, Harrison breezed through the first three innings surrendering no hits while notching five strikeouts. The Nuts' only baserunner over the first three frames came in the top of the second when Colin Davis was hit by a pitch with two outs. In the fourth, James Parker singled with one out for Modesto's first hit of the game, but Harrison came back to retire the next two hitters on a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.

With the score still at 1-0, the Nuts threatened in the top of the fifth, but the Harrison-Castillo duo were able to preserve the lead. Harrison fanned Davis to start the inning, but issued a walk to Corey Rosier. Rosier then stole second and advanced to third when catcher Patrick Bailey's throw skipped into center field for an error. A walk to Andy Thomas followed to put runners on the corners. Harrison though came back with a key strikeout of Cesar Izturis Jr. on a 3-2 pitch for the second out before Castillo entered from the bullpen and retired Alberto Rodriguez on a slowly hit grounder to third to end the threat.

Castillo returned to the mound in the top of the sixth and promptly gave up a leadoff double to Noelvi Marte, but stranded the runner at second as Parker struck out, Robert Perez Jr. flied out to shallow right and Spencer Packard struck out.

The Giants then scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead. A leadoff walk to Toribio started the rally before Matos' one-out double to deep left put runners on second and third. Jairo Pomares was up next and his sharp grounder eluded the first baseman Perez and rolled down the right field line for a two-RBI double and a 3-0 advantage.

Castillo struck out two more in a perfect top of the seventh before Crawford fanned two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning. San Jose then added to their lead with a single tally in the bottom of the eighth without the benefit of a hit. Toribio again started the run-scoring rally as he drew a leadoff walk before moving to second on Williams' sac bunt. After Matos popped out, Pomares was hit by a pitch and Bailey worked a full-count walk to load the bases. Casey Schmitt was up next and he was hit by a pitch forcing home Toribio to make it 4-0.

In the top of the ninth, Perez Jr. and Packard each singled with one out for Modesto. However with the potential tying run in the on-deck circle, Crawford set down Davis on a fly out to center and struck out Rosier - the 17th Giants strikeout of the night - to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Seventh Shutout

The Giants posted their seventh shutout of the season - tied with the Fresno Grizzlies for the Low-A West League. San Jose's 3.60 team ERA also leads the league.

Harrison's Strikeouts

Harrison's nine strikeouts on Tuesday were one off his season-high. He now has 111 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings this year. Harrison currently ranks third in the league in strikeouts.

Bullpen Excels

The bullpen duo of Wilkelma Castillo and Brooks Crawford combined to retire 10 consecutive Modesto hitters at one point from the sixth through the ninth innings. Seven of the 10 outs recorded during the stretch came via the strikeout.

At The Plate

Luis Matos (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) was the only Giants player to finish with a multi-hit game. Matos' double was his team-leading 23rd of the season. Jimmy Glowenke (1-for-4, 2B) and Jairo Pomares (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI) also both hit their 20th doubles of the year. The trio all rank among the league leaders in doubles: Matos (fourth) and Glowenke/Pomares (tied for eighth).

Versus The Nuts

The Giants improved to 15-4 against Modesto this season. San Jose has won the last seven meetings played between the teams.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

