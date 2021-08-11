Fresno Routs Stockton 12-4 After Season-High 17 Hits

Fresno, CA - It was a hit parade Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park as the Fresno Grizzlies (57-28) trounced the Stockton Ports (36-49) 12-4. Fresno has beaten Stockton seven straight contests and have outscored them 68-20 in those games. The Grizzlies improved to 11-4 in the first game of a series and 27-8 when supplying 10 or more hits.

Fresno's offense exploded for 12 runs on 17 hits, two walks and a pair of hit by pitches. The 17 hits were the most by the Grizzlies lineup this season. Seven starters enjoyed multi-hit contests, four batters tallied a pair of runs and three players recorded two or more RBI. Julio Carreras provided one RBI on three hits, extending his hit streak to a season-best eight affairs. Zac Veen rocked two hits, including his 14th homer of the year. It was an opposite-field solo shot. Drew Romo smacked two singles and scored twice, pushing his hit streak to 17 games. Joe Aeilts whacked three RBI on a pair of hits. His two-run clout in the first was to center field. Mateo Gil crushed two doubles and a single, waltzing home twice. AJ Lewis brought in a pair of Grizzlies with a double to left field. He had two hits and runs. Finally, Trevor Boone launched a three-run missile to center in the fourth. The ball ricocheted off the Toyota sign, giving him three longballs in his last four contests.

The Grizzlies onslaught boded well for starter Austin Kitchen (1-1), who relished his first professional triumph. The lefty spun a career-best five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out a trio of Ports. He has only issued four walks in 27 innings of work. Anderson Bido, Will Tribucher and Juan Mejia wrapped up the final four frames.

Stockton's top of the order had all five hits, four runs and three RBI. Robert Puason yanked two doubles, scoring twice. Zack Gelof raced home two times after a walk and a single. Lawrence Butler recorded all three RBI after a pair of doubles. Jose Morban (0-2) suffered the defeat after one rough inning. The squads are back in action tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Zac Veen (2-5, HR, RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Trevor Boone (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- RF Joe Aeilts (2-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 2B Mateo Gil (3-4, 2 2B, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Lawrence Butler (2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, CS)

- SS Robert Puason (2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, HBP)

- 3B Zack Gelof (1-3, 2 R, BB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, August 11 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton RHP Pedro Santos (3-3, 7.02) vs. Fresno RHP Tony Locey (1-0, 3.71), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies scored six runs in the fourth inning, tying a season-high from July 15th at Stockton.

