Giants Win Second Straight over Nuts, 6-2

The San Jose Giants won their second straight over Modesto to open this week's series with a 6-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. Jimmy Glowenke hit a game-tying solo homer in the fifth inning before a four-run bottom of the seventh put the Giants ahead for good. San Jose (55-31) has now won their last eight games overall against the Nuts dating back to last month.

Wednesday's contest was a sloppy affair as the Nuts committed four errors, including two miscues during the crucial seventh-inning rally, to help the Giants to the victory. Meanwhile, four San Jose pitchers - Prelander Berroa, Abel Adames, Jesus Tona and Clay Helvey - combined on a five-hitter while registering 14 strikeouts.

The Giants jumped out in the first inning for a second straight game scoring once to take an early 1-0 lead. A one-out single from Luis Toribio started the rally before Glowenke reached on an error. After Luis Matos singled to load the bases, Jairo Pomares' groundout plated Toribio for a 1-0 San Jose advantage.

Berroa began his start with 2 2/3 hitless innings collecting five strikeouts during the stretch. Modesto though would tie the game in the top of the third when Alberto Rodriguez connected for a two-out solo home run to right.

The Nuts then took their first lead of the series with a single tally in the top of the fourth. Consecutive one-out singles from James Parker and Trent Tingelstad put runners on first and second. Then with Corey Rosier at the plate, catcher Patrick Bailey threw wildly to first on a pick-off attempt. As the ball rolled down the right field line, Parker scored the go-ahead run while Tingelstad raced all the way to third. Rosier eventually walked, but Berroa prevented further damage when he induced the next hitter, Eric Jones, to ground into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Berroa returned to the mound in the top of the fifth, but was removed after issuing a one-out walk. Adames entered from the bullpen and quickly got out of the inning with back-to-back groundouts.

Glowenke tied the game for the Giants in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff solo home run to left. The home run was Glowenke's seventh of the season.

Adames then pitched around a leadoff single and a one-out walk in the top of the sixth. The San Jose reliever notched back-to-back strikeouts of Rosier and Jones to end the inning. Adames then fanned two more Nuts in a perfect top of the seventh to keep the game tied.

The Giants then sent all nine batters to the plate during their four-run bottom of the seventh to move in front for good. A full-count walk to Toribio started the inning before Glowenke reached on a bunt single. Matos followed with a line drive single into left to load the bases with none out. Pomares was up next and he belted a line drive to deep center that was caught on the warning track by Rosier. The play went for a sacrifice fly as Toribio easily scored to give San Jose a 3-2 lead. Bailey then stepped to the plate and hit a grounder to third that was misplayed by Parker for an error. The miscue allowed Glowenke to score the second run of the inning. The rally continued as Carter Williams worked a walk to load the bases the again. Abdiel Layer followed with a potential inning-ending double play grounder to shortstop, but after Modesto forced out Williams for the second out, second baseman Brett Rodriguez's throw to first bounced away for another error. Both Matos and Bailey were able to score on the error - Modesto's fourth of the game - extending the lead to 6-2.

Tona pitched the eighth inning for the Giants working around a two-out single to maintain the four run advantage. In the ninth, Helvey struck out two in a 1-2-3 frame to seal the victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Eight In A Row Over Nuts

The Giants have outscored Modesto by a 66-19 margin during their eight-game win streak over the Nuts. San Jose improved to 16-4 against Modesto this season.

Strikeouts

The Giants pitching staff has recorded 31 strikeouts over the first two games of the series. San Jose continues to lead all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts this season. Prelander Berroa struck out seven over his 4 1/3 innings on Wednesday. Berroa, who allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits, now has 99 strikeouts this season - fourth in the league.

Bullpen Excels

The relief trio of Abel Adames (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 SO), Jesus Tona (1 IP, 1 H, 1 SO) and Clay Helvey (1 IP, 2 SO) combined to throw 4 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Adames was credited with the win.

At The Plate

Jimmy Glowenke (2-for-5, HR, RBI) and Luis Matos (2-for-5) had multi-hit games for the Giants. San Jose out-hit Modesto 9-5.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts play game three of their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Carson Ragsdale is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

