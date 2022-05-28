Portland Drops Second-Straight Game to Somerset

Portland, Maine - Christian Koss collected three hits, including a three-run homer, in the 9-6 loss for the Portland Sea Dogs (22-22) to the Somerset Patriots (28-15) on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

Somerset entered the scoring column in the top of the third inning against Portland starter Chris Murphy. Jesus Bastidas walked, and Mickey Gasper hit a two-run homer. It was his first home run of the season and handed the Patriots a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs answered in the bottom of the fourth against Patriots starter Jhony Brito. Nick Sogard led off with a double and scored on a triple from Devlin Granberg. Izzy Wilson stepped up the plate and launched a home run to left-center, giving the Sea Dogs their first lead of the day, 3-2.

The Patriots kept the scoring going in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Jeisson Rosario had an RBI double, and Blake Perkins brought in a run on a base hit, making it 4-3 in favor of Somerset. In the sixth, they brought in three more on a double from Anthony Volpe and a base hit from Rosario, extending their lead to 7-3.

Once again, the Sea Dogs responded, this time in the bottom of the sixth. Granberg started the inning with a single and Pedro Castellanos followed with a base hit of his own. One out later, Christian Koss blasted a three-run homer over the Maine Monster, bringing Portland within one run, 7-6.

Two more runs scored for the Patriots in the top of the ninth inning. Chad Bell walked and Jesus Bastidas hit a homer to left. The Sea Dogs couldn't get their offense going in the ninth, falling short to the Patriots 9-6.

Brito (5-2) tossed 5.2 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out eight in his fifth win of the year. Murphy (2-3) hurled 5.0 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits, walking four, and striking out four in his third loss of the year.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:00 PM first pitch. Portland sends LHP Jay Groome (2-1, 2.89 ERA) to the mound against Somerset RHP Mitch Spence (1-2, 5.08 ERA).

