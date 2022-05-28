Nieporte Homers But SeaWolves Fall

It was a tough day at the office for the SeaWolves offense as they were limited to a run on five hits in a 7-1 loss to the Bowie Baysox on Saturday night a Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning against Erie starter Adam Wolf. Gunnar Henderson walked with one out and Hudson Haskin homered, giving the Baysox a 2-0 lead. Cesar Prieto then singled and Joey Ortiz homered to left making it 4-0. Wolf would retire only two batters in the first and left the game.

Erie got a run back in the top of the second against Baysox starter Ryan Watson when Quincy Nieporte led off and connected on a solo home run to left. The home run for Nieporte was his 10th and made it a three-run game. Erie however, would not get any closer the remainder of the game.

A trio of SeaWolves relievers in Zac Houston, Brendan White and Jared Tobey combined to keep Bowie off the scoreboard over 4.1 innings in relief of Wolf.

Bowie added to it's lead in the sixth against Nick Kuzia. Maverick Handley singled with one out and was doubled home by J.D. Mundy, extending the Baysox lead back to up to four runs.

The Baysox would add two more runs in the seventh off of Kuzia, putting the game out of reach.

The SeaWolves were limited to just one hit over the final five innings of the game as their winning streak was halted at four.

Bowie reliever Cameron Bishop (1-2) earned the win firing two scoreless innings in relief of the starter Watson. He did not allow a hit and struck out three.

Wolf (3-2) took the loss allowing four runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in a season-low 0.2 innings pitched.

