Lindsly Blasts Walk-Off Dinger

Brady Lindsly a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Senators a 3-2 walk-off win over the Altoona Curve Saturday night in front of 7,650 fans. The walk-off win was the first of the season for the Senators. Not only did the Sens walk-off but they nearly no-hit Altoona as well. The Curve were hitless until the ninth inning when Liover Peguero led the inning off with a single.

Cole Henry started and retired all twelve batters he faced. Henry struck out four and tossed 40 pitches, 27 strikes. Richard Guash followed and pitched two scoreless innings, walking a batter, and striking out two. Dakody Clemmer followed with a one-two-three seventh inning. He walked the bases loaded in the eighth inning, turning the game over to Matt Brill. Brill walked in a run and allowed the tying run to score on a groundout but avoided any further damage. After the leadoff single in the ninth, Brill struck out the final three batters.

Wilson Garcia drove in a run in the first inning with a double and singled in the fourth. Lindsly singled in a run in the first and then homered in the ninth. Justin Connell had the only other hit for the Senators.

The win snapped Altoona's five game winning streak and the Senators six game losing streak. The Sens last walk-off home run came last year on June 20 when Cole Freeman homered to beat Reading. The game took just 2:04, the quickest Senators game thus far this season.

