May 28, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

WINNING STREAK SNAPPED - Portland's five-game winning streak was snapped last night in a 3-2 loss to the Somerset Patriots. For the fourth time in the series, the Patriots brought in the first run, this time in the second inning against Sea Dogs starter Dylan Spacke. Brandon Lockridge singled and Jeisson Rosario doubled to put runners at second and third. Blake Perkins grounded out to first, giving the Patriots the lead 1-0. In the bottom of the second Portland responded against Somerset starter Luis Medina. Pedro Castellanos led off with a double and Izzy Wilson walked. One out later, Tyler Dearden walked to load the bases. Hudson Potts walked as well, pushing in a run, tying the game at 1-1. The scoring for both teams went quiet until the bottom of the seventh against Somerset reliever Emmanuel Ramirez. Potts stepped up to the plate and blasted a homer. It tied Potts for the team lead with six homers and gave the Sea Dogs their first lead, 2-1. Somerset fought back in the top of the eighth inning against Portland reliever Zach Bryant. Elijah Dunham was hit by a pitch and Josh Breaux cleared the Maine Monster for a two-run homer. It was his eighth of the year and gave the Patriots a 3-2 lead. Portland was held scoreless in the eighth and ninth, snapping their five-game win streak, losing 3-2.

ALL POTTS, NO PANS - Hudson Potts clubbed his sixth home run of the season last night in Portland's loss. The long ball gave the Sea Dogs the lead for the first time in the game. Potts smashed the baseball 479ft over the batter's eye in centerfield.

SPOT STARTER SPACKE - Dylan Spacke had another solid start, his third of the season. He tossed 3.2 innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. Spacke owns a 0.84 ERA has a starter and has only allowed one run on 10 hits when he starts a game for Portland.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND, MR. KENNEDY - RHP Brett Kennedy made his Boston Red Sox organizational debut last night and pitched 3.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit. He did not walk or strike out a batter. The only hit was a lead-off single by Anthony Volpe in the fifth inning, but he was thrown out at second-base.

HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD - Portland reliever Brendan Nail has not allowed a hit in his last five outings for the Sea Dogs. In that time he is 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA. He has tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run (unearned), three walks while striking out seven.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 28, 2009: Aaron Bates had the magic four in a 10-5 Sea Dogs win at New Hampshire. Bates went 4-for-4 with 4 RBI, 4 runs scored in 4 official at-bats. He finished with 2 singles, 2 homers and was hit-by-pitch in the ninth inning.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy takes the mound today for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched May 22nd vs Harrisburg and tossed 5.1 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking two and striking out four. Murphy has made two starts against the Patriots and has pitched 10.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking five and striking out 10. He has held Somerset to a .125 batting average.

