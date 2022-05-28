Yard Goats Stay Hot in Richmond, Win 9-3

Richmond, VA- Jimmy Herron and Kyle Datres homered, and Noah Davis along with four relievers held the host team to just three runs, as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-3 on Saturday evening at The Diamond in Virginia. The Yard Goats improved to 28-16, including 9-2 on the current road trip, and are 12 games above .500 for the first time since August 27, 2016. Trailing 2-0 in the fourth inning, Ezequiel Tovar cracked a two-run single to tie the contest, extending his hit-streak to 10 consecutive games. Hartford executed a double steal with Isaac Collins scoring the go-ahead run, and a two-run homer by Jimmy Herron and three-run shot by Kyle Datres ensuring the Yard Goats stayed in front. Noah Davis worked five innings with seven strikeouts and earned the win as the Yard Goats stayed within one-half game of first place in the Northeast Division.

Richmond scored the first two runs of the game in the third inning off Hartford starter Noah Davis. Sean Roby smacked a two-run single scoring Armani Smith and Robert Emery to put the Flying Squirrels ahead 2-0. Davis limited the damage and got a bases loaded pop out and flyout to end the inning.

The Yard Goats stranded five runners in the first three innings but finally got to Richmond starter Bryan Brickhouse in the fourth. Hartford loaded the bases on an infield single, walk and hit batsman. Tovar then followed with a two-RBI single scoring Daniel Cope and Kyle Datres to tie the game. The Yard Goats then pulled off a double steal, as Tovar broke for second and Isaac Collins came home, giving the Yard Goats a 3-2 lead.

The Yard Goats added a pair of runs on Jimmy Herron's two-run homer in the fifth inning and it was 5-2. The blast to left field was his sixth homer of the season. Richmond got a run off reliever Dugan Darnell in the sixth inning to make it a 5-3 game going to the seventh. However, the Yard Goats padded their lead as Kyle Datres cranked a three-run home run to make it 8-3. Brendon Doyle's RBI single in the eighth gave Hartford a 9-3 lead.

Hartford relievers Will Gaddis, Stephen Jones and Trent Fennell retired the nine batters faced with five strikeouts and did not allow a hit after the sixth inning.

The Yard Goats conclude their six-game series with the Giants affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, on Sunday afternoon at 1:35. RHP Karl Kauffmann will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Gray Fenter will start for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be broadcast on Newsradio 1410 WPOP. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, May 31st at 7:05 to host the Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils.

